Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Sells 450 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00.

Shares of RB Global stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.40. 87,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,434. The stock has a market cap of C$15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.66. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$68.80 and a 12-month high of C$93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.9164059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.499 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. RB Global’s payout ratio is 105.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

