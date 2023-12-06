Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $233,450.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Scott Edmonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.08. 1,933,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

