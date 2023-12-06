International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC raised its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of IGIC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 29,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

