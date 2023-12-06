IOTA Market Cap Hits $921.59 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $921.59 million and $99.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

