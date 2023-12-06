Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 1,194,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,761. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

