iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 64,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 108,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $651.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.