Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ITUB opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

