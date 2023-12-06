James Cropper PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

James Cropper Stock Up 0.9 %

CRPR stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.18 and a beta of 0.91. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 787.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

