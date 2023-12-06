Jason Wild Purchases 10,000 Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) Stock

TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER – Get Free Report) Director Jason Wild purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$15,855.00.
Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Jason Wild purchased 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$23,706.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Jason Wild acquired 12,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,913.60.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Jason Wild acquired 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,367.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Jason Wild acquired 85,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,138.50.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Wild acquired 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,603.50.
