Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $16.99. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 21,200 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

