Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $16.99. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 21,200 shares.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffersonville Bancorp
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.