Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $99,042.19 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

