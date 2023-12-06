JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $214,803.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $214,803.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 551,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Tali Notman sold 4,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $112,080.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $146,040.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Tali Notman sold 7,346 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $207,891.80.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 998,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,144. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.76.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 243.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 179.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JFrog by 695.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

