JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million.

JOANN Trading Down 37.0 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03. JOANN has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

