John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

PDT opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.