John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PDT opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

