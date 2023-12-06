John J. Masterson Purchases 2,400 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $16,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,464 shares in the company, valued at $983,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 6,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.50. Bogota Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

