John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down to $30.40

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.40, but opened at $29.14. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 61,080 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.08%.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,449,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.