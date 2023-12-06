Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,810 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $232,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.96. 1,448,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,455,568. The stock has a market cap of $377.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

