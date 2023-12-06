Kaspa (KAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.42 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $41.42 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,824,612,242 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,812,309,945.092983. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13716736 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $52,086,543.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

