Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 3,614,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,092,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £686,237.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.42.

About Katoro Gold

(Get Free Report)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.