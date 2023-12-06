Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $830.64 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $830.64 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 998,719,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,576,874 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.