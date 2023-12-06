Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 796,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

