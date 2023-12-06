KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Up 1.6%

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €645.00 ($701.09) and last traded at €635.00 ($690.22). 602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €625.00 ($679.35).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $580.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of €626.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €621.37.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

