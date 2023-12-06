Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.45. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,322 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVRO shares. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

