LINK (LN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $28.24 or 0.00064118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $209.16 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,406,773 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

