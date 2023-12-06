London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

LFI stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.38) on Wednesday. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 37.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.23. The firm has a market cap of £9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.30.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Dividend History for London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI)

