London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance
LFI stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.38) on Wednesday. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 37.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.23. The firm has a market cap of £9.36 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.30.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
