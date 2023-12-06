Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook Sells 4,854 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,820. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 356.84%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

