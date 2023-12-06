Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 358,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 302,386 shares.The stock last traded at $65.66 and had previously closed at $65.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

