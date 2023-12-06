MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) CEO Buys $87,700.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGPI traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 504,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,086. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

