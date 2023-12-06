MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 115,018 shares.The stock last traded at $88.75 and had previously closed at $92.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

