Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.32. 15,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 32,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

