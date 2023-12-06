Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.32. 15,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 32,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.