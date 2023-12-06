Monero One Day Trading Volume Tops $104.22 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Monero has a market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $104.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $171.87 or 0.00391791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,867.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00165535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.74 or 0.00560200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00118263 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,367,646 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

