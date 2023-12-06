Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MSD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,788. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 609,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 117,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 195,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

