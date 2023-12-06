Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
MSD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,788. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
