MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Stock Price Up ∞

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Free Report) rose ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
