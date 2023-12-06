National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $3.98. National CineMedia shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 269,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.