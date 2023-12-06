NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Up 3.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.30. 22,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 5,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.54.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 27.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.
