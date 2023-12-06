NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.32 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00005275 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $216.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004016 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,653,961 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,653,961 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.31909882 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $255,350,318.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

