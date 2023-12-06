Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNI. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NNI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

