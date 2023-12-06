Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Up 0.3%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €78.16 ($84.96) and last traded at €76.88 ($83.57). 198,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.66 ($83.33).

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

