Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.14 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $147.15 million and $6.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00557193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.00392133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00117884 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,763,171,760 coins and its circulating supply is 43,093,024,576 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.