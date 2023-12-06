NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Declares Dividend of GBX 66

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NEXT Trading Up 0.5 %

NXT opened at GBX 8,144 ($102.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.13, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,468 ($69.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,188 ($103.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,018.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,350 ($92.84) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,925 ($87.47).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

