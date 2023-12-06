NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,923.92 or 0.99998485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

