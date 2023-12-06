Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Up 0.8%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.07. 21,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 75,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.