Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading Down 1.2%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 65,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 98,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

