Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.40. 47,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 53,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.30 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

