Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.67. 240,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 350,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 63.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,751,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,893 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,790 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,650,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 896,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 517,613 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.