Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.67. 240,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 350,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.