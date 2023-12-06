NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) to Issue $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 70,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $42.57.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
