NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) to Issue $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 70,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

