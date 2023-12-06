OGE Energy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4182 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,705. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

