Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 891,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 338,119 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $12.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $640.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,505,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,505,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,392 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

