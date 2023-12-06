OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.82 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.82 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00059866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

